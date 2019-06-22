Woman dead after domestic incident at Port Wentworth home

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a 39-year-old Port Wentworth woman died as a result of a domestic incident that happened on Friday evening.
42-year-old Christopher Scott was arrested in connection to Tiffany Scott’s death. Multiple neighbors say they heard a single gunshot around 8 p.m. on Friday evening. WTOC was also told that an ambulance took a woman away, and a man refuesd to come out of the Brown Thrasher Court home.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police, Port Wentworth Police, Bloomingdale Police, and K9 units also responded to the scene.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.