WTOC takes home four AP awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) -WTOC was pleased to take home many top honors from the Georgia Associated Press 2019 Awards in June.
Among them were some of the most sought after prizes in the news business, the Best Newscast Award and Best General Reporting.
WTOC placed in the following categories:
Best Newscast Category:
- 1st place: WTOC The News at Daybreak at 6 a.m. “Tracking Hurricane Michael”
- 2nd place: WTOC The News at 5 p.m. - “Tracking Hurricane Florence”
Best Spot News:
- 1st place: WTOC 4 p.m. " C-130 Plane Crash"
Best General Reporting:
- 1st place: Andrew Gorton and Jonathan Godwin, “WTOC Flies Over Florence with NOAA Hurricane Hunters”
Best Staff Coverage:
- 2nd Place: WTOC 5 p.m. “V.P. Mike Pence Stumps for Kemp”
