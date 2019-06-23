Bacon’s sizzling streak stuns Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mother Nature cooperated with the Savannah Bananas and let them play ball on Saturday night.
They took the field at Historic Grayson Stadium to face their rival Macon Bacon.
Designated Kentucky freshman infield hitter Austin Schultz scored the first and only run for Savannah in the bottom of the first inning.
Macon followed with two runs in the top of the fourth to notch the 2-1 win. That makes four straight sizzling victories for the Macon Bacon over the Savannah Bananas.
The two face off again in Savannah on Sunday night at seven p.m. as a make-up game for a previous rain out.
“There are fireworks tomorrow night! We are going to put on a show. We’re going to have people eating and drinking and having a great time. All of our entertainers are going to be out here. All of our characters," said Team President, Jared Orton.
The Bananas are now 12-8 on the season. Macon sits atop the South region, where Savannah also plays, with a 14-6 record. They have won their last six games, while the Bananas have lost their last two.
