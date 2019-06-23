1 dead after crash on I-95 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) -One person is dead after a car crash on I-95 in Brunswick on Sunday morning.
Georgia State Patrol’s SCRT team is investigating after a man driving a pickup truck crashed into a dump truck traveling next to him. The driver of the dump truck lost control of his vehicle, turning the truck onto its side on a bridge. The driver of the truck was ejected. The Glynn County Coroner pronounced him dead.
The driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries after crashing into a guardrail. He was taken into custody by police.
The northbound lanes of the interstate were shutdown for around three hours while crews worked to clear the area.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.