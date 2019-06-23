First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Strong storms are moving out of Middle Georgia and moving into Southeast Georgia late on Sunday afternoon. Most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is now under a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather through the evening.
The main threat with these storms is isolated damaging wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour. These storms will also produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. They will continue moving east toward the coast for the rest of the evening.
The severe threat diminishes by 10 p.m. but isolated showers could linger behind the line of thunderstorms. Look for updates in the WTOC Weather App (Apple/Google Play) and make sure your alerts are turned on!
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.