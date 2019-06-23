Lightning causes house fire on Tybee Island Saturday afternoon

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A strong thunderstorm, with frequent lightning and gusty winds, impacted Tybee island Saturday afternoon. A bolt of lightning struck a home on Marsh Creek Cove between 4 and 4:15 p.m. Neighbors said they saw the lightning flash and immediately heard a loud crack of thunder. Shortly after smoke was seen coming from the top of the home.
Emergency services were called within minutes of the lightning strike and emergency crews arrived shortly after.
Savannah, Chatham County Fire Departments and Chatham County EMS assisted Tybee Island Police and Fire Department through the firefighting process. Close cloud-to-ground lightning strikes continued, even as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
The home is a rental property and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire damage occurred in the attic and portion of the second floor of the home. Smoke and water damage occurred throughout much of the structure.
