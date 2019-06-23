Sunday PM: A few strong storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Through midafternoon, showers and thunderstorms have remained south of the Altamaha River, but there are storms in Middle Georgia that will continue heading toward the coast late this afternoon into our evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is possible through this evening, with most of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. The main threat is for damaging wind gusts, but these storms will also produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.