Sunday PM: A few strong storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Through midafternoon, showers and thunderstorms have remained south of the Altamaha River, but there are storms in Middle Georgia that will continue heading toward the coast late this afternoon into our evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is possible through this evening, with most of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. The main threat is for damaging wind gusts, but these storms will also produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Everyone will dry out by late evening with temperatures falling into the mid 70s Monday morning. The first half of the week will be relatively dry for this time of the year, with rain coverage each day near 20 percent. Temperatures remain very warm Monday, with highs in the upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures above 100 degrees.
We will see a gradual decrease in high temperatures this week, with mid 90s by Wednesday and upper 80s to lower 90s Friday into the weekend. Typical summer-like afternoon showers and thunderstorms return midweek into the weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
