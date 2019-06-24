Bananas make-up game ends early due to rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday night a familiar scene at Historic Grayson Stadium: the Savannah Bananas and rival-Macon Bacon taking the field.
The two were making up a game that was postponed due to weather back on June 12th.
Storms did move in and it rained on and off throughout the game, that began in the second inning with the Bananas trailing by one, just like it was when it stopped previously.
The make-up game was called after the seventh inning, with Savannah taking a 3-1 win over Macon, snapping a four-game losing streak to their rival.
Savannah is still one game back from Macon in the Coastal Plain League South Standings.
Monday, the Bananas visit the Forest City Owls. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
