Chase suspect in custody after accidentally surrendering to police

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -A man who led police on a 130 mile per hour chase last week accidentally turned himself into police on Friday.
David Williamson is facing a felony charge for running from police and nearly a dozen other misdemeanor charges.
Troopers say he sped past them on I-16 before leaving his car near the intersection of Dean Forest Road and Highway 80 last Friday morning. As he kept driving, Trooper Adam Denton says Williamson hit about 130 miles per hour, and the cadet training with him almost couldn’t keep up.
When he finally stopped and jumped out of the car, Denton says he was close enough to see Williamson’s face.
After Williamson left his car near the intersection, Garden City Police Officers say he actually came to them to report that car stolen.
Garden City Police Captain Joe Papp says Williamson came to the police station to report his car was stolen.
Officers called troopers, realized he was the suspect from the chase, and arrested him when he came back to the department to check on the car.
Captain Papp says this actually happens frequently, especially after car chases.
“Maybe operating under sometimes the most obvious is the least obvious, but I don’t know why they would do that because I wouldn’t," said Captain Papp. "But the car was registered to him, so I don’t know how he didn’t think he was going to be found.”
Capt. Papp says they’re happy to help other agencies with cases like these whenever they can.
