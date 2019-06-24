City of Savannah slow to transition to green cars

Two Nissan Leaf’s are the newest addition to the City of Savannah’s fleet. As part of the strategic plan, the City wants 15 percent of its fleet to be electric or hybrid by 2023. Right now, the City of Savannah has 500 vehicles, meaning 75 would need to be converted to hybrid or electric in the next few years to meet the 15 percent goal of having green cars. The City of Savannah Sustainability Director Nick Deffley says that number is likely to change.