Coffee with a Cop strengthens community relationship with local police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Rincon Police held their first ever Coffee with a Cop at the Starbucks in Rincon near Kroger on Monday afternoon.
Chief Mark Gerbino and his staff were at the coffee shop, giving people the opportunity to get to know their local police department. Officers also handled the drive through, taking orders and getting customers what they needed.
The Chief believes that events like this are crucial to creating a connection with the community he and his officers serve.
“Coffee with a Cop is a bridge, a conduit between police and the community in a very positive way," said Chief Gerbino. "This is about establishing positive relationships.”
Children were encouraged to attend, they were able to join in as well, participating in “cookie with a cop”.
