Consider This: National Anthem

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As a child, one of the things I liked best about summer break from school was the ability to stay up late and watch TV, specifically Johnny Carson, usually followed by Mission Impossible re-runs.
From time to time, I would fall asleep while watching my late-night fare, only to be awakened in the middle of the night by the station’s playing of our national anthem.
It was a broadcast practice in years gone by to end the broadcast day with the anthem, followed by either a test pattern or just snow as the station would sign off.
That tradition went by the wayside when stations, like WTOC, began airing content 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
I’m proud to tell you that last week, WTOC revived the practice, as we now end each broadcast day with a beautifully produced and sung version of our national anthem.
Consider this: We think returning to this tradition is more than appropriate, especially for our viewing audience which is filled with tens of thousands of people who either served or our currently serving in our military.
Were it not for the service of these brave men and women, our ability to fly our flag, free from the worry of our enemies would not be possible.
We don’t take for granted their bravery and we use this tradition to honor them.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.