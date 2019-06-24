Dave Turley’s Monday First Alert Forecast 6-24-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today. A cold front moves in Tuesday and stalls near the area through Thursday. Today will be mostly sunny and hot, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm. Highs will be 93-98 with feels like temps up to 107. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms before midnight, lows 72-77. Some storms may have gusty winds but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs 93-97. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Friday through Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 90. In the topics we do not expect tropical storm development in the next 5 days.