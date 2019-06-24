Downtowner app exceeds expectations, city continues experiment with free service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah says people are loving Downtowner, the new ride share service currently being tested by the city.
The free service offers a ride to those trying to get around downtown Savannah.
The city has about four more months of experimenting with Downtowner and then we will see if they make it permanent. But the director of Parking and Mobility Services says, currently, the service is exceeding the city’s expectations.
Maybe you’ve seen the electric cars around town that say Downtowner. Right now, the city has three of them. At least two of them are on the road from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week.
Those wishing to not pay for parking can park near the quieter areas of downtown and the ride share service will pick you up and bring you closer to your destination.
According to data, the service picked up more than 1,300 passengers during the week of June 10 with an average wait time of around seven minutes. People seem to really be liking it too. The latest rating for Downtowner is a 4.9 out of 5.
At this time, the city will continue with the experiment and decide whether to make it permanent later this year.
