First Alert Weather Day: Heat index values may top 106° Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day – dangerous heat indices are forecast this afternoon and early evening.
Following a warm and muggy morning, temperatures are forecast to warm to near 90° by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. or so. A Heat Advisory is in effect for coastal portions of the area between noon and 7 p.m. The heat index is forecast to top-out around 106°, with humidity factored in.
If you’re outside for an extended period of time, be sure to drink plenty of water and find shade when possible. If you can, delay strenuous activity until sunset or knock it out early in the day – before it gets very hot.
You may luck out and get cooled off by a thunderstorms this afternoon or evening. Fingers crossed.
