First ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event for the Rincon Police Department

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department is inviting you to join them for a cup of coffee.
Chief Gerbino and his staff will be hosting their first “Coffee with a Cop” event on Tuesday. Officers will be meeting with the community and even working the drive-thru at 1 p.m. at the Starbucks near Kroger in Rincon.
For the kids, officers will be hosting Cookie with a Cop at the same time and place.
Officers are encouraging people to bring their children to color, have a cookie and some positive interaction with local law enforcement.
