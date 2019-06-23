Hot start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roadways have time to dry out overnight into Monday morning. A few inland communities will see temperatures fall to the upper 60s, which is a treat for this time of the year! Many of us will see mid 70s though, as we head out the door. Monday afternoon will be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the upper 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will top out near 105°, so please make sure you are staying cool and hydrated! A line of showers will try to push in from the west late Monday afternoon into the evening, but will be losing intensity.