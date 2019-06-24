Jekyll Island to increase parking fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking on Jekyll Island is about to cost more.
The town’s board voted to increase fees.
Starting July 1st, it will cost you $8 to drive onto the state park.
The daily price has been $6 for nearly a decade. The annual parking pass will also go up, and will be $55.
The Jekyll Island Authority says that extra cash will go toward conservation efforts.
The Island has more than doubled its conservation budget in the last five years.
Board members say the new prices are still lower than fees at comparable destinations in the region.
