Local restaurant holds event to raise money for Tiny Homes Project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -WTOC has been following the tiny homes project that will house more than 70 homeless veterans. Now, local businesses and vendors jumped in to continue their support.
B&D burgers held an event on Sunday to continue raising more money to build more houses for more veterans.
When they started the strategic planning for this project nearly 5 years ago, they were looking at building 12 homes. Now, 72 are expected to be finished this month.
“100 percent of the proceeds are going to the Tiny Homes Foundation, which is of course on Wheaton Street," said Laura Skullman, with B&D Burgers. "They are building these tiny homes for homeless veterans.”
The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is in the final building of stages of developing the community named “The Cove at Dundee.”
When the project is complete, each veteran will have their own tiny home and access to support and referral services.
“Of course, they served our country," said Skullman. "So we want to get them off the streets and that is what we are here to raise money for.”
If you missed Sunday’s event and would like to help, you can reach out to The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Nine Line Foundation.
