Monday: Dangerous Heat Index, Few Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the 70s this morning and it’s feeling muggy outside.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day – dangerous heat indices are forecast this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures warm to near 90° by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. or so. A Heat Advisory is in effect for coastal portions of the area between noon and 7 p.m. The heat index is forecast to top-out around 106°.
If you’re outside for an extended period of time, be sure to drink plenty of water and find shade when possible. If you can, delay strenuous activity until sunset or knock it out early in the day – before it gets very hot.
An isolated afternoon thunderstorm, or two, is possible across the area between 2 and 6 p.m. A few more storms may try to sneak in from middle Georgia this evening, with gusty breezes and quite a bit of lightning. We’ll keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Any storm that develops may produce some gusty winds and lots of lightning. Whatever storms develop will diminish around sunset.
The rest of the work-week remains hot and humid, with an increasing chance of showers and storms as we start thinking about the upcoming weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter