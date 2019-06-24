New cranes grow container capacity at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five new cranes will help the Port of Savannah keep up with growing demands.
The addition of the five new cranes at the Port of Savannah gives it a bigger fleet than any other port in the country. The new Rubber-Tired Gantry cranes, or RTGs, expand the total number of them to 151. The Georgia Port Authority says the growing amount of equipment is just a sign of the growing number of containers coming through.
“The Georgia Port Authority has been growing dramatically for the past decade. We need to sustain that growth, keep up with that growth," said Ed McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer, Georgia Port Authority.
McCarthy says this is one way to do that. He says these cranes are more efficient than those currently at the port, and they’ll help Savannah handle tens of thousands more containers.
Along with bringing in cargo, they're bringing in jobs.
“We’re up over 600 operators here at the port right now, and our books are open right now. We’re continuing to hire,” McCarthy said.
Each RTG costs about $2 million, but McCarthy says they’re essential to keep up with increasing cargo. As the port grows, so does it’s economic impact on the state.
“It basically contributes to over 440,000 jobs in the state of Georgia. It’s over $6 billion worth of net income to the state, so it’s tremendous growth, and we want to continue to be that economic engine for the state of Georgia," McCarthy said.
The cranes will be fully operational by July 3. By the end of this year, the port will have a total of 12 cranes, just continuing the growth here at the Port of Savannah.
