On-duty Jasper County firefighter passes away

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) -Jasper County Fire and Rescue are mourning one of their own after an on-duty fireman passed away.
EMT Coleman Loadholdt suffered a medical emergency while he was on duty at the fire station last Monday. He was taken to the hospital where he died on Friday.
Coleman was with Jasper County and Hampton County for 14 years. He is being described as a human being of love, compassion, and humility.
Coleman received the Jasper County Fire-Rescue Life Save award last year for his actions in rescuing a resident from a residential structure fire.
A visitation will be held on Monday night at Peeples and Rhoden Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be on Tuesday at Saint Nicholas Lutheran Church.
