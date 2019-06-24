Savannah PD looking for suspect in aggravated assault investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a man who assaulted a woman inside of a bar on Saturday, May 25.
Police say the assault took place that evening at Savannah Smiles on Williamson Street. The suspect is described as a white man with facial hair and a medium build. During the incident, he wore a light-colored shirt and khaki pants.
Detectives are also working to identify the woman who was with the suspect. She is described as a white female in her 20s. She wore a pink tank top and black shorts.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at 912.525.3124.
