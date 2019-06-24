Safe Shelter offers help for domestic violence victims after deadly incident in Port Wentworth

“Abusers, they look like every person you’ve ever met. They don’t have a big sign on them, but something that’s typical is they move fast in relationships, they pour the love on, I’ve heard this so many times, ‘he was my knight and shining armor.’ They know how to look for vulnerable women, someone that just went through a a divorce or a breakup, or is having a bad time, and he comes to the rescue," Branch said.