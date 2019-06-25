Beaufort County investigators arrested 2 after BMW dealership burglary

Deputies then found Bellino at his Pine Forest Drive, Bluffton residence. They located the 535xi in the parking lot of a Malphrus Road church close to Bellino’s home. He admitted to deputies that he was involved with Sunday’s burglary at the dealership and that he stole the car from the lot. He was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree as well as grand larceny. He was also incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.