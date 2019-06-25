Beaufort County investigators arrested 2 after BMW dealership burglary

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a burglary that took place Sunday at the Hilton Head BMW dealership in Bluffton.
Beaufort County sheriff’s investigators say one of the dealership’s modular units was burglarized - with forced entry - and the keys to vehicles in its inventory were missing. After further investigation, employees found that two vehicles were missing: a 2019 BMW 850i, valued at $130,000, and a 2016 BMW 535xi valued at $35,000.
Monday, investigators found the 850i in the parking lot of Walmart on Pembroke Drive. They also found 18-year-old Alan Gonzalez-Moreno of Bluffton, who is believed to have stolen the car. Investigators say he admitted to burglarizing the dealership’s modular unit and stealing the 850i from its lot. He also provided deputies with the identity of a second suspect, 17-year-old Ulises Bellino, who was with him during the burglary.
Moreno was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree as well as grand larceny. He was found to be in possession of marijuana at the time of his arrest, so he was also charged with simple possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.
Deputies then found Bellino at his Pine Forest Drive, Bluffton residence. They located the 535xi in the parking lot of a Malphrus Road church close to Bellino’s home. He admitted to deputies that he was involved with Sunday’s burglary at the dealership and that he stole the car from the lot. He was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree as well as grand larceny. He was also incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Both suspects received $25,000 bonds for the burglary and $25,000 for the grand larceny charges - $50,000 total - with an additional bond of $615 set on Moreno for his marijuana charge. As of Tuesday afternoon, the two are still incarcerated.
Both vehicles were processed for forensic evidence and later returned to the dealership.
