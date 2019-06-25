Big companies search for future employees at Hinesville job fair

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Job openings are at the top of the list in Liberty County.
Tuesday, companies came together for a job fair in Hinesville to find new employees.
People we spoke to say the job fair was able to help them make connections with large companies, and possibly apply for jobs.
Job hopefuls walked right into the Liberty County Performing Arts Center with their resume in hand as they met with employers. Employers like Averitt Express, FedEx, Georgia Pacific, and a few other companies spoke with people looking for jobs and led them in the direction of how to apply for some of these large corporations.
Work Source Coastal says their mission is to provide opportunities and leadership from Liberty County to counties as far as Screven County. People say they were appreciative of all of the companies coming to one location in Hinesville.
“It gave us the opportunity to even come because they could have had the job fair in Savannah, but for them to actually take their time out of their good day and come out here, it’s a blessing for all of us," said Shanequa Anthony, Hinesville.
The employment outlook for the Hinesville area is in good shape. The unemployment rate for April fell to 3.3 percent. One year ago, it was 4.1 percent.
