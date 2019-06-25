Chatham Co. Health Dept. to provide no cost, back to school health clinic

CHATHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham County Health Department will be holding a no-cost health clinic for children that are getting ready to return to school in July.
The clinic will include vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening for students on Thursday, July 11 between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department on Eisenhower Drive.
Children will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. The usual $30 fee for a health screening will be waived for all students getting ready to go back to school.
For more information, contact the Chatham County Health Department at 912-356-2441 or visit their website.
