Dave Turley’s Tuesday Wx Forecast 6-25-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will move in tonight and stall through Wednesday. High pressure will dominate our weather into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 94-97 with feels like temps up to 102. Any showers will end by sunset tonight, lows 71-75. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 90-95. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Friday through Sunday will start mostly sunny early. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. The tropics remain very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next five days.