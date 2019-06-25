Dave Turley’s Tuesday Wx Forecast 6-25-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will move in tonight and stall through Wednesday. High pressure will dominate our weather into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 94-97 with feels like temps up to 102. Any showers will end by sunset tonight, lows 71-75. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 90-95. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Friday through Sunday will start mostly sunny early. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. The tropics remain very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next five days.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.