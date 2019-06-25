Five people displaced by house fire in Shell Point

SHELL POINT, S.C. (WTOC) - Five people have been displaced by a house fire near Burton, S.C.
The Burton Fire District says it responded to a fire just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Bonaire Circle in Shell Point.
Two adults and three children have been displaced from the home but no one injuries have been reported.
Burton Fire says that the fire was contained to one room but there is smoke damage throughout the house.
According to Burton Fire, the American Red Cross has been notified.
