Former gubernatorial candidate testifies before congressional committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) -Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams testified before a congressional committee on Tuesday about a Supreme Court opinion that impacted part of the Voting Rights Act.
Abrams says any type of voter suppression ends up costing all taxpayers.
“This anti-voting system has the effect of harming taxpayers as state’s must spend tax dollars to defend voter suppression in court,” Abrams said.
The ruling in question is the 2013 decision in Shelby County versus Holder.
That decision, got rid of a requirement for changing how elections are held. The ruling only applies to places with a history of voting discrimination, like the state of Georgia.
Abrams claims that now Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was the state’s Secretary of State at the time, suspended 34,000 applications to become a registered voter.
She also claims Kemp removed 1.4 million voters from the states voting rolls and many were removed unconstitutionally which impacted the result of the gubernatorial election.
There are six main points of action listed in the lawsuit where Fair Fight is claiming violations of including:
- violation of the fundamental right to vote
- violation of the ban on racial discrimination in voting
- violation of equal protection
- violation of Procedural Due Process
- violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965
- violation of the Help America Vote Act of 2002
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.