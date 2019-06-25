Hardeeville leaders enhancing recreational space ahead of expected population growth

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Leaders in Hardeeville say their city is quickly growing in the Palmetto State.
They say their population could more than triple within the next 10 years and they want to be ready for the possible growth. With parks and recreation being a factor in the quality of life, city leaders want to make sure their green space has what people want.
The turf field is one of the newest additions to the Richard Gray Complex Park in Hardeeville. And within the next few years, the city would like to add more features to this area.
The city of Hardeeville currently has around 6,000 residents. The recreation and tourism director said, in 10 years, they could have as many as 20,000 people living in the city. With nearby cities already planning to enhance their parks and recreation centers, the city of Hardeeville doesn’t want to be left out.
This fall, city leaders plan to break ground on a new rec center. They say with the new center and additional park features, they should be ready to accommodate their expected growth.
There is a public input meeting Tuesday night at the Creative Church in Hardeeville. The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
You can also provide input online by clicking here.
