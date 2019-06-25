Lowcountry leaders create “Southern Lowcountry Regional Board”

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Six Lowcountry counties and municipalities are joining together to help bring more affordable housing to the area.
Leaders from Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton head, Hardeeville, Jasper and Ridgeland have created what they’re calling the “Southern Lowcountry Regional Board.” Their goal is to address issues facing all of the Southern Lowcountry.
At the top of Tuesday’s agenda was bringing more affordable housing to the area - or what they’re calling “obtainable housing.”
Leaders in places like Hilton Head say they need more affordable housing if they want to keep up with the growing community.
“What would happen is all the jurisdictions would combine some resources. That would target specific needs of the entire region," said Hardeeville Mayor, Harry Williams, Chairman of Regional Board.
Board members say they are still in the early stages of planning.
