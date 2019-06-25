SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 600 new homes could be coming to West Chatham County. This comes after the Metropolitan Planning Commission got to vote on a master plan for the new subdivision on Tuesday.
Planning commission members voted unanimously to approve their plan.
The new development would be called Pinehills of New Hampstead. It would sit between Fort Argyle Road and Highgate Boulevard.
The land is 188 acres and would be split into 528 residential lots.
Most of the single-family lots will be for single homes, but the plan also includes 167 townhomes.
It will be built in nine phases, with most of the individual homes built first.
This area sits in Savannah District 5, so Alderwoman Estella Shabazz’s district.
The master plan now heads to city council for a final decision.
