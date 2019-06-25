2 out of 4 suspects involved in Jasper County manhunt still on the loose

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Two out of four suspects accused of shooting at a Jasper County deputy are still on the run.
The situation happened on Smith Road and Highway 462 on Monday following a traffic stop. Two of the suspects were caught Monday night, unarmed, after hours of searching. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believes the other two left the area. Warrants are currently out for their arrests.
The deputy was unharmed, and none of the gunfire hit the patrol vehicle, but because the four suspects were all carrying rifles - according to the deputy - and willing to shoot at officials, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus was worried Monday night.
Sheriff Malphrus said he was mainly concerned for the safety of people living in the search area, not knowing what the suspects would be willing to do to stay on the run. One woman living down Highway 462 shared her thoughts with us Monday night while the search was underway.
“It makes me nervous, but when you got God in you, that’s all you need. The Lord is good,” said Jasper County resident, Angela Lee.
The search area has been much quieter Tuesday. We didn’t see any officials along Smith Drive and Tye Branch Road - two roads law enforcement from multiple departments focused their efforts for about six hours on Monday.
We’ve reached out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office to see if they can tell us anything about the two taken into custody and where they think the other two armed and dangerous suspects could be.
When we hear back, we’ll pass that information along on air and online.
