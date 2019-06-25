Project Lifesaver helps track family with mental disability

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to protect families with loved ones that are prone to wandering off.
They’re continuing to raise awareness for a program known as Project Lifesaver. It’s been around for nearly a decade, but the sheriff’s office says not enough people are signing up for it.
The program, which was created in 2011, is designed to help families and law enforcement keep track of their loved ones that are living with cognitive disorders like autism or dementia.
Sergeant Christina Tuten says a project like this hits close to home for her.
“Alzheimer’s runs in my family," the deputy said. "My grandfather lived with us for a few years and it’s just really something I’m passionate about.”
Tuten now turns her passion for helping people with cognitive disorders into purpose.
“I love interacting with the children, especially the younger ones," said Tuten. "They are super excited to see me every month and I’m eager to see them.”
For the program to work, a qualified family member must sign up and wear a bracelet that can be tracked by satellites.
Every 30 days, deputies go out to the patient’s homes to change the bracelet’s batteries and make sure they are working just right.
But not enough people have signed up.
The sheriff’s office says they are now getting to a place where they can add more technology to this life-saving project at no cost to families. The Sheriff’s Office just added Charlie the bloodhound as a part of this life-saving effort. Charlie can help track down patients if they wander away from home.
“That is not something we were able to do initially, but with community support here, we are able to take care of that financial burden for the families because this is already a burden on them,” Tuten said.
Tuten says they will be adding a drone soon that will be able to track the patient’s bracelets, making it quicker and easier to find them if something were to happen.
Next month, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office will host a golf tournament to benefit Project Lifesaver. It will be held on July 20 at the Cherokee Rose County Club in Hinesville. Tee time is at 2 p.m.
