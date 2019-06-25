SC trooper mourned after passing due to illness

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement and communities across the Lowcountry are mourning the death of a trooper who served in a lot of roles over his career.
Lance Corporal A. David Cook passed away on June 24, after a long battle with illness.
Cook joined the South Carolina Highway Patrol in 2011. But he's been a public servant for much longer than that.
He’s served as a firefighter in Fairfax and Brunson, a first responder in Beaufort, Hampton and Allendale Counties, and an officer/deputy with the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeland Police Department and Yemassee Police Department.
Trooper Cook was named Yemassee's officer of the year in 2009. They tweeted "Our Prayers are with Trooper Cook, his family both blood and blue." Beaufort County, the Town of Bluffton and the Hampton County Sheriff's Office also shared messages of condolences yesterday.
The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol honored Trooper Cook and another trooper from the upstate who died over the weekend.
They also said you can send messages of condolence to Cook's family by mailing them to their headquarters.
We have not heard about visitation or funeral plans at this time.
