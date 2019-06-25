Ga. senators urge removal of ship-to-shore cranes from next proposed round of China tariffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two U.S. Senators from Georgia have written to the Trump administration asking to remove important port equipment from the proposed fourth round of tariffs on Chinese imports.
Sen. Johnny Isakson and Sen. David Perdue have asked that ship-to-shore cranes used at Georgia’s ports of Savannah and Brunswick be removed from round four of Section 301 tariffs.
In a letter sent to U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, Isakson and Perdue state their support for continued tariffs on China, but hope to remove the ship-to-shore cranes used in one of the state’s largest industries.
Ship-to-shore cranes were listed in the third round of Section 301 tariffs but were removed in a previous decision by the U.S. Trade Representative, according to a joint news release from the two senators.
The two senators specifically mention the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project has evidence to the continued growth of the port industry in the state of Georgia.
You can read the letter from Sen. Isakson and Sen. Perdue by clicking here.
