Swainsboro PD reimposes juvenile curfew within city limits

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Swainsboro Police Department has reimposed its juvenile curfew within the city limits, effective immediately.
The curfew makes it illegal for any male or female juvenile to be on or at a public street, other public places, or any commercial or non-commercial venue from the hours of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on a daily basis.
Exceptions continue to be provided for those en route to and from work, school, or other verifiable excused activities. It applies to any person under the age of 17.
Violators of the ordinance will be subject to fines and punishment. Parents or guardians of violators will also be subject to fines and punishment for violations of juveniles in their care.
This measure is put into place to protect the safety and welfare of the community’s youth. The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.
