Tuesday: Hot, Mostly Dry Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy, warm and muggy this morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the 70s – it’s near 80° at the coast this morning.
With plenty of sun in the forecast, temperatures warm t near 90° this afternoon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s.
An isolated storm is possible, but most remain dry.
This evening is warm, muggy and mostly dry with little, if any, rain around. Wednesday and Thursday forecasts feature more heat and just an isolated chance of rain ahead of a slightly greater shot at the wet stuff this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter