Alumni reminisce ahead of construction for new Jenkins County High School

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A newly-approved construction contract means work will soon begin on a new Savannah-Chatham County high school.
Jenkins High School is being replaced through the public school district’s ESPLOST fund, meaning your tax dollars are covering the cost.
Former Jenkins High School students recognize the need for that new school building, but the current one holds a lot of memories for them. They hope some of those are carried into the new construction.
“It’s our school and always will be,” said Kathleen Kautz, Chairman, Jenkins Class of 1968 Reunion Committee.
Kautz has carried that attitude with her since she graduated from Jenkins High School 51 years ago.
The building houses physical momentos.
“Our warrior, and all of the trophies throughout the years," she said.
And also, memories for the 1968 graduate.
“I was very athletic in the sports department. Track...you name it, I did it," Kautz said.
For alumna, Lynn Eaton, these classrooms introduced her to the love of her life.
“This coming Saturday, we will be celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary, so those Jenkins High School memories carry a lot of weight in the Eaton household," she said.
A new Jenkins High School is on the Savannah-Chatham Public School District’s ESPLOST project list. The current building will be torn down and a new one built behind it. The school board recently approved a more than $1.3 million construction contract to start site work, which made its impending demolition real to Kautz and Eaton for the first time.
“I just hope though that the new students will have ingrained in them the special nature of Jenkins High School, and I hope that will remain,” Eaton said.
“I want them to be able to appreciate the actual heritage of Herschel V. Jenkins,” Kautz said. “That’s very important. That’s what’s carried us forward with our reunion committee for the class of ’68.”
The new school building is supposed to be open for classes by August 2021.
