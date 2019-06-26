Beach water advisory issued again for part of Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has issued another beach water advisory for part of Tybee Island.
The advisory is for the Tybee Strand Beach, which is the area near the pier.
It doesn't mean the beach is closed, but it does mean that swimming or wading in the water of that part of the beach isn't recommended because of high bacteria levels.
The advisory was issued because the level of enterococcus bacteria found in the water was above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. High levels increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness in swimmers.
Below is a Frequently Asked Questions guide from the Coastal Health District:
