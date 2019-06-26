Closures on East Broad, Bolton St. to continue for another week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If East Broad Street is in your daily commute, expect closures for another week.
That’s according to the City of Savannah. Construction crews closed the intersection at East Broad and Bolton Street nearly a month ago for storm water drain improvements. The road was supposed to be back open last week, but the project has been extended for another week.
Residents are ready for this inconvenience to go away.
“I hit East Broad and then go to the back alley, so I’ve had to go all the way down to Habersham and come around, but I guess if it’s necessary, then there isn’t much I can do about it," said Elizabeth Topping.
The city says crews plan to start repaving Thursday and have the road back open on July 1.
