Clouds helping with the heat, rain chances slowly increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure is keeping us dry but we’ve got some thicker high clouds increasing throughout the viewing area. Those clouds associated with a weak cold front have kept Statesboro and some other inland cities just below 90 as of this writing.
We’ll keep those clouds around this evening and our lows will range from 72-77 at the beaches. Thursday we’ll have mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s and mostly dry until later in the evening when we could have some coastal showers.
Better rain chances begin Friday with storm chances increasing for south of I-16. The weekend, especially Saturday, has the best chance for rain and storms.
Next week looks like we start climbing towards 100 again with heat indices near 105 degrees for some cities. However, on July 1st, the National Weather Service will transition their Heat Adivisory criteria to 110 degrees, so no advisories will be issued.
