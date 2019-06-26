Former gynecologist at University of Southern California charged in sex assaults of 16 patients

This May 22, 2018 file photo shows the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles. A former campus gynecologist at the University of Southern California was arrested Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in connection with the sexual assaults of 16 patients, police said. Dr. George Tyndall has been the subject of a Los Angeles police investigation for more than a year after The Los Angeles Times reported patients' claims of sexual abuse or harassment by the gynecologist. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)