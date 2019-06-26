Free hearing aids help Savannah bride hear again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Think about how many aspects of a wedding are centered around sound: the vows, the song for a first dance, or a speech from a loved one.
Now imagine not being able to hear them. Thanks to the Miracle-Ear Foundation and some new hearing aids, a Savannah woman won’t have to.
Abigail Hammack suffers from Alport Syndrome, which simultaneously damaged her kidneys and her hearing.
She had a kidney transplant in February, and now, thanks to Miracle-Ear, she has a new, free set of hearing aids to wear when she gets married on July 13th.
“I’m really blown away by everything that has happened and the way that it’s happened," said Hammack. "God has just been so faithful and so incredible in bringing this to us.”
The pair she was wearing were about 10 years old. One broke about a year ago, and the other was run over by a car.
“Being around other people who don’t know very many hard-of-hearing people, it’s very different, so it’s hard to communicate or know what the conversation is even about,” said Hammack.
Unable to afford new hearing aids, she found the Miracle-Ear Foundation and hearing instrument specialist Caleb Barnes.
He says watching people like Abigail re-gain not only their sense of sound, but also their sense of self through a pair of new hearing aids makes his job rewarding every day.
“Our hearing center, our auditory cortex is tied into our emotional center, which is our limbic system, so people when they experience hearing loss depression, anxiety all of these symptoms are coming in and it’s a huge strain on relationships on family members,” said Caleb Barnes, a hearing instrument specialist with Miracle-Ear.
Abigail’s mom, Elizabeth, understands exactly how difficult it can be. Four people in their family can’t hear well, and seeing Abigail smiling as she was fitted on Wednesday was exciting and emotional.
“I’m thrilled," said Elizabeth. "This is great. Unless you live with somebody who can’t hear well, you don’t realize how much it affects every aspect of their lives. You can’t call somebody from another room if they can’t hear you, and as the family gets together and there are jokes told, you can look at the person who can’t hear in there, you realize they didn’t get the joke. There’s a certain amount of being on the outside looking in, and being the mom, it’s sometimes kind of hard. So this is really exciting very exciting.”
Particularly because of the timing. Abigail gets married in about two weeks. But the thing she’s looking forward to the most?
“It’s going to be very nice to be able to hear my wedding vows during the wedding for one!” Hammack said.
