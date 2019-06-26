Free hearing aids help Savannah bride hear again

“I’m thrilled," said Elizabeth. "This is great. Unless you live with somebody who can’t hear well, you don’t realize how much it affects every aspect of their lives. You can’t call somebody from another room if they can’t hear you, and as the family gets together and there are jokes told, you can look at the person who can’t hear in there, you realize they didn’t get the joke. There’s a certain amount of being on the outside looking in, and being the mom, it’s sometimes kind of hard. So this is really exciting very exciting.”