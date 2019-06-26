Governor says state making progress combating opioid crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) sat in on the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee’s meeting Tuesday morning.
State lawmakers heard from the US Department of Health and Human Services about their efforts on the federal level to combat the opioid crisis. Dr. Vanila Singh serves as the Chief Medical Officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, She talked about the connection between pain and drug overdoses they have discovered in recent years.
Members of the South Carolina Opioid Emergency Response Team were also at Tuesday morning’s meeting. The statewide team was created by the Governor in 2017.
Gov. Henry McMaster, “We’re making great progress. There’s no other way to do it than to have all hands on deck, everyone comparing notes, working together and devising a solution.”
The South Carolina Department on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services says they believe the opioid overdose numbers for 2018 will show an increase compared to 2017.
