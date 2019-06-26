Investigators looking into cause of fire that destroyed 3 sheds in downtown Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused three sheds to catch fire in downtown Port Royal Tuesday evening.
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District responded to the fire around 7:15 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they found two sheds fully involved and a third about 50-percent involved, putting two nearby homes at risk.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. No injuries were reported.
The origin was determined to be one of the three sheds. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal, the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, and the Town of Port Royal Police Department all responded to this incident.
