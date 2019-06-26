Powers moving past career-ending injury

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no surprise to see Stevie Powers helping out with Benedictine’s summer baseball camp this week. The former Cadet star has been a guest coach the past few years.
“There’s not many people in the world that have as much passion or heart as I do for any game I’ve ever played,” Powers says.
But this summer, Powers finds himself here in a new situation. Instructing young kids on the mound in the Cadets’ bullpen, Powers knows his pitching days are behind him.
“My time’s up," he says. "So it’s my turn to give it back to these kids.”
His time didn’t run out long ago. Powers just finished his senior season with Southern Miss, where he pitched much of his final collegiate campaign with a torn labrum. It’s an injury that has ended any professional baseball opportunities before they ever had a chance to begin.
Powers’ playing career is over.
“Not being able to walk off the mound and pump my fist one more time, that’s terrible," he admits. "It’s a feeling I’ll never get back. I’d give anything to get it back.”
While disappointed, the former BC star isn’t wallowing in any misery. That’s something Cadets head coach Kevin Farmer is very happy to see.
“Baseball is a great sport that can teach you a lot about life and adversity," Farmer notes. "It’s great that Stevie wants to be a part still and be back.”
The injury hasn’t extinguished any of Powers’ fire for the game. More than anything, he hopes that passion is what he can pass along.
“When they come to me, come to my station, I just try to get them to get something out of it,” Powers explains.
It may be a new path for Powers, but how he’s handled this abrupt end to his career may be the best lesson these kids take.
“It says a lot about his character," Farmer says. "Hopefully, some of these young people can develop that character as well.”
Powers is also helping out with the Cadets’ high school team this summer. He says he’ll return to Southern Miss this fall to finish his degree.
