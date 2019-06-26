Savannah man arrested after CNT seizes narcotics, weapons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 25-year-old Savannah man is in custody after the seizure of various narcotics and weapons.
Early Wednesday morning, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Parole conducted a search of a home located in the 200 block of Croatan Street in Savannah. The search resulted in the seizure of prescription medication, marijuana, and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances. Officials also seized two firearms and more than $5,500 in currency.
Agents arrested Kwame Hampton and charged him with probation violation. He is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges are forthcoming.
