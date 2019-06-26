Savannah Police working to identify auto theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police need the community’s help identifying a suspect in an auto theft investigation.
At approximately 11:50 p.m. on May 28, police say the victim stopped at the Savannah Mart on the 1200 block of E. Derenne Avenue. The victim left their vehicle with the keys inside, doors unlocked and running. When the victim exited the store, the vehicle was gone.
A surveillance camera captured the suspect, who is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and red tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department.
